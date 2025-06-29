Weather in Ukraine on June 30: where to expect thunderstorms and precipitation

On Monday, June 30, variable cloudiness is expected in some regions of Ukraine, and light rains are also possible in places. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrhydrometcenter.

Details

Forecasters predict light short-term rains and thunderstorms in some regions of the country. They are expected at night in most southern regions of Ukraine. During the day, there will be no precipitation in most western and eastern regions.

The wind will be north-westerly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s expected in places in the northern part during the day. The air temperature at night will range from +13 to +18°C, and during the day – from +20 to +25°C, and in the south of the country and Transcarpathia up to +30°C.

In Kyiv and Kyiv region, forecasters predict variable cloudiness. Light short-term rain is expected in places, and thunderstorms are possible in the region. The air temperature in Kyiv at night will range from +14 to +16°C, and during the day – from +21 to +23°C.

Recall

In early July, the weather in Ukraine will be hot, but there is no talk of extreme heat yet. This was stated by Natalia Ptukha, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.