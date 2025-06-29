$41.590.00
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
02:43 PM • 9322 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 29754 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 115846 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 116084 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 72166 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 91245 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 143467 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 195559 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 88467 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 246289 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Weather in Ukraine on June 30: where to expect thunderstorms and precipitation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

On Sunday, June 30, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with short-term rains in places. The daytime temperature will range from +20 to +25°C, in the south up to +30°C.

Weather in Ukraine on June 30: where to expect thunderstorms and precipitation

On Monday, June 30, variable cloudiness is expected in some regions of Ukraine, and light rains are also possible in places. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrhydrometcenter.

Details

Forecasters predict light short-term rains and thunderstorms in some regions of the country. They are expected at night in most southern regions of Ukraine. During the day, there will be no precipitation in most western and eastern regions.

The wind will be north-westerly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s expected in places in the northern part during the day. The air temperature at night will range from +13 to +18°C, and during the day – from +20 to +25°C, and in the south of the country and Transcarpathia up to +30°C.

In Kyiv and Kyiv region, forecasters predict variable cloudiness. Light short-term rain is expected in places, and thunderstorms are possible in the region. The air temperature in Kyiv at night will range from +14 to +16°C, and during the day – from +21 to +23°C.

Recall

In early July, the weather in Ukraine will be hot, but there is no talk of extreme heat yet. This was stated by Natalia Ptukha, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWeather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
