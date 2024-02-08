Weather forecasters: it will get warmer in Ukraine at the end of the week

In Ukraine, most of the territory is expected to warm up by the end of the week, sometimes by 7 degrees, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, over the next three days, February 9-11, Ukraine will see rain and sleet, except in the south, and tomorrow in the Carpathians and Transcarpathia, there will be significant precipitation. In the northern part, there will be ice in some places, and ice cover on the roads.

Southeast and east winds, 7-12 m/s, tomorrow in the Carpathians gusts of 15-20 m/s in some places.

On February 9-10, the temperature in the northern and eastern parts will be 2°C to 3°C at night, 1°C to 5°C during the day (6-11°C at night in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, 0-5°C during the day), 0-6°C at night in the rest of the country, 6-12°C during the day, up to 16°C in Odesa and Crimea.

"On February 11, the temperature is expected to rise by 4-7° in Ukraine, except in the south," the forecasters said.

