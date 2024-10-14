Weather forecast for October 14 in Kyiv region: cloudy with rain
Kyiv • UNN
On October 14, cloudy weather with clearings and rain is expected in Kyiv region. The temperature at night will be 3-8°C, during the day 8-13°C, in Kyiv at night 6-8°C, during the day 10-12°C, westerly wind 7-12 m/s.
Cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Kyiv region on October 14. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.
Details
According to the information, there will be moderate rain at night and light rain during the day.
The wind will be westerly, at a speed of 7-12 m/s. The temperature will fluctuate between 3-8°C at night and 8-13°C during the day. In Kyiv, the temperature will be 6-8°C at night and 10-12°C during the day.
