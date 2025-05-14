Weather forecast for May 15: gusts of wind and precipitation in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Tomorrow, May 15, gusts of wind of 15-22 m/s and precipitation are expected throughout Ukraine. A Level I hazard has been declared in Kyiv and the region. Rain with sleet in the Carpathians.
Tomorrow, May 15, deteriorating weather conditions are forecast in Ukraine. A level I hazard has been declared in Kyiv and the region. This is reported by the State Emergency Service in Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
Gusts of wind and precipitation are expected in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine
On May 15, in Ukraine, in particular in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, forecasters of the Ukrhydrometeorological Center predict wind gusts of 15-18 m/s. A level I hazard has been declared
According to the State Emergency Service, in the Carpathians on this day, wind gusts will reach 17-22 m/s, and significant precipitation is expected during the day - rain and sleet.
The State Emergency Service also calls on citizens to be careful in open areas and to take into account weather conditions when planning trips and work tasks.
Let us remind you
Synoptic Natalka Didenko reported that on May 15, the temperature in the western regions of Ukraine will drop to +8, in Kyiv also rain and strong wind.