Weather forecast for May 15: gusts of wind and precipitation in Ukraine

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media
02:42 PM • 330 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

01:55 PM • 14268 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
01:50 PM • 13363 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

01:18 PM • 13790 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

12:09 PM • 42608 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 44763 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 68131 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 60923 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 66568 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 152381 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

Publications
Exclusives
Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

02:08 PM • 4180 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

11:12 AM • 17227 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

09:18 AM • 22254 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 33617 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 58921 views
Weather forecast for May 15: gusts of wind and precipitation in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 660 views

Tomorrow, May 15, gusts of wind of 15-22 m/s and precipitation are expected throughout Ukraine. A Level I hazard has been declared in Kyiv and the region. Rain with sleet in the Carpathians.

Weather forecast for May 15: gusts of wind and precipitation in Ukraine

Tomorrow, May 15, deteriorating weather conditions are forecast in Ukraine. A level I hazard has been declared in Kyiv and the region. This is reported by the State Emergency Service in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Gusts of wind and precipitation are expected in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine

- the message says.

On May 15, in Ukraine, in particular in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, forecasters of the Ukrhydrometeorological Center predict wind gusts of 15-18 m/s. A level I hazard has been declared

- reports the State Emergency Service.

According to the State Emergency Service, in the Carpathians on this day, wind gusts will reach 17-22 m/s, and significant precipitation is expected during the day - rain and sleet.

The State Emergency Service also calls on citizens to be careful in open areas and to take into account weather conditions when planning trips and work tasks.

Let us remind you

Synoptic Natalka Didenko reported that on May 15, the temperature in the western regions of Ukraine will drop to +8, in Kyiv also rain and strong wind.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Weather and environment
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
