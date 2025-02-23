Weather forecast for February 24: where frosts down to -16°C are expected and when warming will come

The weather forecast for February 24 in Ukraine is for mostly clear and precipitation-free weather. Only in the eastern regions there may be light snowfall, which will disappear by the evening. This was reported by Ukrainian meteorologist Natalia Didenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, significant frosts will remain, preserving the winter atmosphere.

As a result, night temperatures in the northern regions may drop to -10-16 degrees, in the rest of the country - -9-12 degrees, and in the western and southern regions - from -3 to -9 degrees.

During the day, temperatures will vary: in the west, +2 to +6 degrees Celsius is expected, in other regions from 3 degrees Celsius to 2 degrees Celsius. In the eastern part of the country, the thermometer will not rise above -3-7 degrees during the day.

It will be dry and sunny in Kyiv. The night temperature will be -12-14 degrees, and during the day - 0-2 degrees below zero, which gives hope for gradual warming.

On February 25-26, temperatures will start to rise and frosts will gradually recede. However, in the eastern regions, the cold will continue until the end of February, and warming should be expected closer to March 1.

Tomorrow's date should not lead us to negative emotions, but to realize that the memory of the heroes will be eternal, and we will always feel and be proud, loving and admiring our people and our country - wrote Natalia Didenko.

