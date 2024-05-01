Weather for May 1: warm and without precipitation, partly cloudy

On Wednesday, May 1, the weather in Ukraine will remain dry and warm. In some places it will be partly cloudy. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

It is noted that northeast (southeast in the west of the country) wind is expected in Ukraine, with a speed of 5-10 m/s.

At night, the temperature will drop to 6-11°, while during the day it will remain at 20-25°. Precipitation is not expected on May 1, but there may be some clouds in some places.

Addendum

On the first day of May, it is dry in Kyiv and Kyiv region, with northeast winds of 5-10 m/s. The temperature in the capital will be 22-24° during the day; in the region 20-25°.