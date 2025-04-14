We will have to continue to cripple the Russian economy: Republican senator - about the strike on Sumy

The barbaric attack by Russia on believers in Ukraine on Palm Sunday is the response of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to attempts to achieve a ceasefire and establish peace. This was stated by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, commenting on the Russian attack on Sumy, reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, Putin and peace "obviously do not fit in one sentence."

Unless there are drastic changes in the near future, it is obvious to me that the only hope for ending this war is to continue crippling the Russian economy and punishing those who support Putin. - Graham wrote on social network X.

In this context, he added that his bill on the introduction of sanctions and additional duties against Russia "has 55 co-authors" and is already in the US Senate.

Recall

In early April, senators from both parties of the US Congress introduced a bill providing for the introduction of "secondary" sanctions against the Russian Federation - in particular, a 500% duty for countries that buy Russian oil, gas and uranium, unless Russia agrees to a lasting peace with Ukraine. The initiative group included 50 Republicans and Democrats led by Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal.

