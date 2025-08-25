$41.280.07
"We talked about limiting nuclear weapons": Trump on meeting with Putin in Alaska

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

US President Donald Trump announced that he discussed nuclear arms limitation and other security issues with Putin in Alaska. He called Putin's trip to Alaska an important statement of his desire to end the war.

"We talked about limiting nuclear weapons": Trump on meeting with Putin in Alaska

US President Donald Trump emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Alaska was an important step in negotiations on nuclear arms control and other key security issues. He stated this during a conversation with journalists in the Oval Office on August 25, as reported by UNN.

The fact that he (Putin - ed.) went to Alaska, to our country, I think, was a big statement that he wants to finish this

- said the US President, hinting that Putin would prefer to end the war.

Trump emphasized that "it was not easy for him to go to Alaska," but, according to the White House head, it allowed for discussion of a number of pressing issues.

It was a very successful day for other things. We also talked about missiles, nuclear… about a lot of different things. We talked about nuclear arms control

- said the US President.

Earlier, UNN wrote that US President Donald Trump stated that he might invite dictator Vladimir Putin to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US, depending on how events unfold.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Cruise missile
Football
Alaska
Oval Office
White House
Donald Trump
United States