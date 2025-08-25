"We talked about limiting nuclear weapons": Trump on meeting with Putin in Alaska

US President Donald Trump emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Alaska was an important step in negotiations on nuclear arms control and other key security issues. He stated this during a conversation with journalists in the Oval Office on August 25, as reported by UNN.

- said the US President, hinting that Putin would prefer to end the war.

The fact that he (Putin - ed.) went to Alaska, to our country, I think, was a big statement that he wants to finish this

Trump emphasized that "it was not easy for him to go to Alaska," but, according to the White House head, it allowed for discussion of a number of pressing issues.

It was a very successful day for other things. We also talked about missiles, nuclear… about a lot of different things. We talked about nuclear arms control