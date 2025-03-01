We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer
Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelenskyy hold bilateral talks in London. The British prime minister assures of full support for Ukraine “for as long as it takes.
On Saturday, March 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street in London for bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This was reported by Sky News, UNN reported.
Keir Starmer assured the Ukrainian president that he has "full support across the United Kingdom.
We support Ukraine for as long as it may be necessary,
The British prime minister added that the United Kingdom has an unwavering determination to achieve "what we both want to achieve, which is... a lasting peace for Ukraine based on sovereignty and security.
President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine counts on this support and expressed his gratitude to the UK.
According to the publication, Keir Starmer deliberately went out to greet Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
On the way to the prime minister's residence at 10 Downing Street, where the bilateral talks will take place, the two leaders hugged each other in a demonstrative manner.
The publication notes that Keir Starmer has been holding this hug for some time to make sure that no one can doubt which side he has chosen in this conflict, regardless of the views of the US president and vice president.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in London to meet with Prime Minister Keir Starmer. On Sunday, he is scheduled to meet with King Charles III and other European allies.