We plan to sign the first contracts today: recruiter from the SSU about volunteers aged 18-24

The first volunteers of the age group 18-24 are closing the military registration and enlistment office and plan to sign their first contracts to join the 95th separate airborne assault brigade of the Polissya. This was announced by the recruiter of the 95th separate airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Zorin during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

When asked if his brigade had already received applications from volunteers aged 18 to 24 under the new contract, Zorin replied: "Yes.

According to him, his team has received almost 250 applications so far.

We have already processed them all. We have vacant positions, we are ready to hire this personnel, people are interested, they are communicating. There are certain applications that do not meet these criteria, because people who are in the NWC and want to sign this contract apply, there are people who have applied by mistake. But the excitement about this bill is working, and people are really joining the ranks of the 95th Assault Brigade, - Zorin said.

He also told us whether there were volunteers aged 18-24 who had signed contracts.

Today, our first candidates are passing the screening committee, and we plan to sign the first contracts in the afternoon, - Zorin said.

In addition, he noted that it takes about three days from submitting an application to signing a contract.

Addendum

The Ministry of Defense has launched the Contract 18-24 project, a voluntary initiative for Ukrainians aged 18-24. The contract will provide for enhanced training, a cash allowance of UAH 1 million, a preferential mortgage, and more.

A few days after the launch of the initiative, we received about 10 thousand applications.