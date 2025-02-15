The option of special contracts for young men aged 18-24 to voluntarily join the Armed Forces of Ukraine is clear to American partners. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to journalists at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

"Everyone began to realize that there was a contract. It seems to me that this was a very good, correct step on our part. This is not busification. This is very clear to our American partners, because their entire army is contracted. And they understand that a contract is being offered here. I told them: yes, there are contracts for young people, but let's have pity, let's think a little bit..." Zelensky said.

The Ministry of Defense has launched the project "Contract 18-24", a voluntary initiative for Ukrainians aged 18-24. The contract will provide for enhanced training, a cash allowance of UAH 1 million, a preferential mortgage, and more.

Earlier, it was reported that American politicians from both parties pressured President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on why Ukraine is not mobilizing those aged 18 to 25.