We must continue to put pressure on Russia: Zelenskyy voiced Kyiv's expectations from Denmark's EU Council presidency
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of pressure on Russia during Denmark's presidency of the EU Council, and also thanked Poland for its support. Ukraine is ready to open all clusters in the negotiation process for accession to the European Union this year.
During Denmark's presidency of the EU Council, we must continue to pressure Russia to protect all of Europe, our people, and the sovereignty and independence of European countries. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.
Details
Zelenskyy congratulated Denmark on the start of its EU Council presidency and also voiced Kyiv's expectations.
We expect that the next six months may become a period of important decisions. Ukraine is implementing everything necessary in the negotiation process regarding our country's accession to the European Union. This year – and this will be precisely during the Danish presidency – we will be ready to open all clusters
According to him, Kyiv particularly values Denmark's determination in defense support for Ukraine, and many examples of Denmark's true leadership support the security development of all Europe.
Zelenskyy thanked Denmark for its model of investing in weapons production in Ukraine, and for Denmark's consistent protection of common European interests and the European way of life.
During Denmark's presidency of the EU Council, we must continue to pressure Russia to protect all of Europe, our people, and the sovereignty and independence of European countries. Putin does not need a strong Europe – a strong Europe is only needed by Europeans. Therefore, the sanctions of Europe and other partners must be much more effective, and Denmark and I certainly know how to do that. We are already preparing for a meeting with Mette Frederiksen. I am confident that we will have a substantive discussion. We will continue to work together for a more effective European security architecture
Add
In addition, the Head of the Ukrainian state thanked Poland for its support during its presidency of the EU Council.
This is important for our country and for all of Europe. We remember that only together can we protect our independence – of every nation next to Russia: Ukrainians, Poles, all peoples of our region. That is exactly what we are doing. We appreciate Europe's new sanction steps against Russia for the war, which were taken during Poland's presidency of the EU Council. I thank the Polish government and Donald Tusk for the things that have been achieved in six months together with partners: strengthening defense support for Ukraine, new investments in our weapons production in Ukraine and in Europe in general, as well as positive steps in preparing for European integration processes. All of this will work for the strength of Europe. Thank you!