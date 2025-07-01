We must continue to put pressure on Russia: Zelenskyy voiced Kyiv's expectations from Denmark's EU Council presidency

During Denmark's presidency of the EU Council, we must continue to pressure Russia to protect all of Europe, our people, and the sovereignty and independence of European countries. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy congratulated Denmark on the start of its EU Council presidency and also voiced Kyiv's expectations.

We expect that the next six months may become a period of important decisions. Ukraine is implementing everything necessary in the negotiation process regarding our country's accession to the European Union. This year – and this will be precisely during the Danish presidency – we will be ready to open all clusters - stated the President.

According to him, Kyiv particularly values Denmark's determination in defense support for Ukraine, and many examples of Denmark's true leadership support the security development of all Europe.

Ukraine has completed all steps for opening the negotiation cluster on EU accession - Sybiha

Zelenskyy thanked Denmark for its model of investing in weapons production in Ukraine, and for Denmark's consistent protection of common European interests and the European way of life.

During Denmark's presidency of the EU Council, we must continue to pressure Russia to protect all of Europe, our people, and the sovereignty and independence of European countries. Putin does not need a strong Europe – a strong Europe is only needed by Europeans. Therefore, the sanctions of Europe and other partners must be much more effective, and Denmark and I certainly know how to do that. We are already preparing for a meeting with Mette Frederiksen. I am confident that we will have a substantive discussion. We will continue to work together for a more effective European security architecture - emphasized the President.

Add

In addition, the Head of the Ukrainian state thanked Poland for its support during its presidency of the EU Council.