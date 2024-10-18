“We have to act decisively and in unity to prevent Putin from getting stronger and fueling the war further.” Zelenskyy after Ukraine-NATO meeting
Kyiv • UNN
After the NATO-Ukraine meeting, President Zelenskyy called for decisive action against Putin's rise. He emphasized the importance of unity, arms supplies, and strengthening Ukraine's defense industry.
After a NATO-Ukraine meeting at the level of defense ministers, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it was necessary to act decisively and in unity to prevent Putin from getting stronger and fomenting further war.
Zelensky wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.
Details
Now we must act decisively and in unity to prevent Putin from getting stronger and fueling the war further. Weapons and equipment for our soldiers, air defense, long-range capabilities, and very importantly, strengthening our defense industry through appropriate investments and implementing agreements on financial assistance. All these are clear steps for greater protection and security of our people and countries
He added that only by putting joint pressure on Russia by all means and instruments can the goal of a real and just peace be achieved as soon as possible.
Recall
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Ukraine is open to peace proposals from other countries if they are realistic, noting that Western officials offering to trade territory for NATO membership have not consulted him.