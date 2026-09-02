They outlined a very clear action plan — Koretskyi and the IMF mission discussed financing for Ukraine and the 2027 Budget

Food prices in Ukraine may rise due to logistics problems, but there is no shortage

You can only shoot at occupiers — Zelenskyy called the incident between the SBU and the HUR disgraceful and demands personnel decisions

In Kyiv, the “green” metro line will operate during the yellow alert level, and the curfew will be shortened, Zelenskyy says

Yellow and red levels of air raid alerts to be introduced in Ukraine: what they will mean

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How to recover after nighttime shelling and understand the body’s reaction

New scholarship amounts: how student payments will change and when they will be credited

EU is already advancing new sanctions against Russia - what is being proposed and will there be a change in approach

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The Aerospace Association expects a swift resolution to the issue of interpreting aviation leasing as royalties

Shooting in Kyiv: investigation launched into attack on the SBU