They outlined a very clear action plan — Koretskyi and the IMF mission discussed financing for Ukraine and the 2027 Budget
Kyiv • UNN
Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi met with the IMF mission in Kyiv. The parties assessed financing needs for 2026–2027 and the 2027 budget.
Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi held a meeting with the IMF mission; they discussed assessing Ukraine's financing needs and preparing a balanced draft state budget for 2027, reports UNN.
Details
Koretskyi held a meeting with the IMF mission headed by Gavin Gray. Despite constant air raid alerts, the Fund's team is currently working here, in Kyiv.
Ukraine’s next IMF tranche under threat – Pidlasa names the reasons02.09.26, 15:59 • 3164 views
They discussed assessing Ukraine's financing needs for 2026–2027 and preparing a balanced draft state budget for 2027, as well as sources for covering existing needs. We outlined a very clear action plan. We will now remain in constant contact
IMF mission begins negotiations with Ukraine on reforms and the 2027 Budget31.08.26, 16:46 • 2841 view