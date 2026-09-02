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They outlined a very clear action plan — Koretskyi and the IMF mission discussed financing for Ukraine and the 2027 Budget

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi met with the IMF mission in Kyiv. The parties assessed financing needs for 2026–2027 and the 2027 budget.

They outlined a very clear action plan — Koretskyi and the IMF mission discussed financing for Ukraine and the 2027 Budget

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi held a meeting with the IMF mission; they discussed assessing Ukraine's financing needs and preparing a balanced draft state budget for 2027, reports UNN.

Details

Koretskyi held a meeting with the IMF mission headed by Gavin Gray. Despite constant air raid alerts, the Fund's team is currently working here, in Kyiv.

Ukraine’s next IMF tranche under threat – Pidlasa names the reasons02.09.26, 15:59 • 3164 views

They discussed assessing Ukraine's financing needs for 2026–2027 and preparing a balanced draft state budget for 2027, as well as sources for covering existing needs. We outlined a very clear action plan. We will now remain in constant contact

 - the prime minister said.

IMF mission begins negotiations with Ukraine on reforms and the 2027 Budget31.08.26, 16:46 • 2841 view

Antonina Tumanova

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