We don't have that many losses: Zelensky responds to Trump
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy denied the information about a million dead Ukrainians claimed by Trump. He emphasized that it is not just about territories, but about real human lives.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to US President Donald Trump's statement about Ukraine's heavy losses in the war. He denied the information about a million dead, UNN reports.
When you talk about numbers, every person is important. When you talk about a million losses, we don't have a million losses. When you talk about territories, maybe some territories, etc. These are not just territories, these are homes. These are people's lives, you know? These are their fathers, mothers, relatives who died, I mean during this war. No one wants to forgive Putin. This is not funny, you know, not a fairy tale. This is real life. That's what I said,
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to sign an agreement with the US on minerals, and this could be the first step towards security guarantees.