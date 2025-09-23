$41.380.13
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
We do not see a desire on China's part to end the war - President of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he does not feel China's interest in ending the war with the Russian Federation. He believes that Donald Trump can change this situation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he feels that China is interested in ending the war between Ukraine and Russia. Zelenskyy stated this after a meeting with Trump, UNN reports.

Details

"We do not see a desire on the part of China to end the war. I don't feel it, they are not interested. I don't know why. We see and feel that they are not interested in ending this war. I believe that President Trump is the one who can fundamentally change this situation," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that with the support of the European Union, Ukraine can win the war and also regain all conquered territories.

