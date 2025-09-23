We do not see a desire on China's part to end the war - President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he feels that China is interested in ending the war between Ukraine and Russia. Zelenskyy stated this after a meeting with Trump, UNN reports.

"We do not see a desire on the part of China to end the war. I don't feel it, they are not interested. I don't know why. We see and feel that they are not interested in ending this war. I believe that President Trump is the one who can fundamentally change this situation," Zelenskyy said.

US President Donald Trump stated that with the support of the European Union, Ukraine can win the war and also regain all conquered territories.

