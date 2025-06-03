$41.530.00
"We continue to clear our sky of Russian bombers": Shmyhal on the "Web" special operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

The Prime Minister of Ukraine stated that the "Web" operation showed Ukraine's ability to reach Russian military facilities far beyond the border regions. Ukraine has been offering a complete ceasefire for two months, which the Russians have not yet agreed to.

"We continue to clear our sky of Russian bombers": Shmyhal on the "Web" special operation

The SBU's special operation "Cobweb" proved that Russia is much more fragile than it seems. This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal in an interview with France 24, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the operation was necessary to increase security due to constant Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure and the population of Ukraine, while similar operations may be repeated in the future.

We are constantly working to do everything possible to reduce Russia's ability to attack Ukraine. Now we continue to clear our sky of Russian bombers, and we will do the same in other areas, including on the ground," - Shmyhal said.

"- Shmyhal said.

He stressed that Ukraine has been offering a complete ceasefire for two months, which the Russians still do not agree to.

They continue to fight against Ukraine every night, every day. So, we have missile and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure every night, and they just keep going. So we have no other way but to simply destroy their military facilities and reduce their ability to continue these cruise missile attacks on Ukrainian territory," - the head of the Ukrainian government said.

"- the head of the Ukrainian government said.

He added that the "Cobweb" operation shows that Ukraine is able to "penetrate" not only the border regions of Russia, "but also as far as Siberia".

Let us remind you

On June 1, Ukrainian drones hit targets at 4 military airfields in Russia. 41 Russian aircraft were under attack, including A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22 M3 and Tu-160.

The estimated cost of the enemy's strategic aviation, which was hit as a result of the SBU's special operation "Cobweb" is 7 billion US dollars. According to the SBU, 34% of strategic cruise missile carriers at the main airfields of the Russian Federation were hit.

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published02.06.25, 08:57 • 158500 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
