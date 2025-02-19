We are sure where the money goes: EU Ambassador on support for Ukraine

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 42473 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 67628 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104297 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 71285 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116338 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100833 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112991 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116686 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152620 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115165 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109408 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 82667 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 49128 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 76503 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 34421 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104297 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116338 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152621 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143335 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175713 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 34421 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 76503 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134005 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135901 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164193 views
We are sure where the money goes: EU Ambassador on support for Ukraine

We are sure where the money goes: EU Ambassador on support for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 71334 views

EU Ambassador Katarina Mathernova said that there is a reliable system for tracking funds provided to Ukraine. A significant part of the aid comes through the Ministry of Finance, and the rest is provided through grants to NGOs.

The European Union has robust processes in place to track where its money goes in Ukraine. The EU provides a significant portion of funds in the form of budget support that goes to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine. This was stated by the EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova to journalists, according to a correspondent of UNN.

I can't speak for the United States or the President of the United States, but I can say that in all of our support for Ukraine, we have very robust processes that allow us to track where the money goes. We provide a significant portion of funds in the form of budget support that goes to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine 

- Mathernova said.

She noted that the EU also provides money through various grants, for example, to civil society organizations, which are responsible for using the money.

So we are confident about where the money goes 

- Mathernova added.

Recall

The day before, Trump said that the United States had allocated $350 billion in aid to Ukraine, but the lack of reporting on the use of these funds is worrisome.

President Zelenskyy respondedthat Ukraine has spent $320 billion on the war with Russia, of which $200 billion was foreign military aid. At the same time, the United States has provided only $67 billion in military aid since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising