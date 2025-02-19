We are sure where the money goes: EU Ambassador on support for Ukraine

The European Union has robust processes in place to track where its money goes in Ukraine. The EU provides a significant portion of funds in the form of budget support that goes to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine. This was stated by the EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova to journalists, according to a correspondent of UNN.

I can't speak for the United States or the President of the United States, but I can say that in all of our support for Ukraine, we have very robust processes that allow us to track where the money goes. We provide a significant portion of funds in the form of budget support that goes to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine - Mathernova said.

She noted that the EU also provides money through various grants, for example, to civil society organizations, which are responsible for using the money.

So we are confident about where the money goes - Mathernova added.

Recall

The day before, Trump said that the United States had allocated $350 billion in aid to Ukraine, but the lack of reporting on the use of these funds is worrisome.

President Zelenskyy respondedthat Ukraine has spent $320 billion on the war with Russia, of which $200 billion was foreign military aid. At the same time, the United States has provided only $67 billion in military aid since the start of the full-scale invasion.