We are sure where the money goes: EU Ambassador on support for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
EU Ambassador Katarina Mathernova said that there is a reliable system for tracking funds provided to Ukraine. A significant part of the aid comes through the Ministry of Finance, and the rest is provided through grants to NGOs.
The European Union has robust processes in place to track where its money goes in Ukraine. The EU provides a significant portion of funds in the form of budget support that goes to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine. This was stated by the EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova to journalists, according to a correspondent of UNN.
I can't speak for the United States or the President of the United States, but I can say that in all of our support for Ukraine, we have very robust processes that allow us to track where the money goes. We provide a significant portion of funds in the form of budget support that goes to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
She noted that the EU also provides money through various grants, for example, to civil society organizations, which are responsible for using the money.
So we are confident about where the money goes
Recall
The day before, Trump said that the United States had allocated $350 billion in aid to Ukraine, but the lack of reporting on the use of these funds is worrisome.
President Zelenskyy respondedthat Ukraine has spent $320 billion on the war with Russia, of which $200 billion was foreign military aid. At the same time, the United States has provided only $67 billion in military aid since the start of the full-scale invasion.