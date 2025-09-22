"We adhere to international law": Macron opposes confiscation of Russian assets

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the confiscation of frozen Russian assets contradicts international law and could lead to "complete chaos." CBS News reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The French leader emphasized that even in the situation of the war in Ukraine, international obligations cannot be ignored. According to him, states that allow themselves to seize funds from central banks will create a dangerous precedent.

Regarding frozen assets: we are all committed to upholding international rules. It is impossible to confiscate the assets of the Central Bank (of the Russian Federation - ed.), even in such a situation. I think this is a matter of trust, and it is extremely important that our countries remain guarantors and respect international law. Because this problem is everywhere - Macron emphasized.

He also warned that neglecting the norms of international law in global politics would have catastrophic consequences.

If we talk about the Middle East, if we talk about the situation in Ukraine - when some countries start to disrespect international laws and when we turn out to be not strong enough, this is the beginning of complete chaos - said the President of France.

Recall

Macron stated that the European Union will independently decide on diplomacy and the introduction of tariffs against China. He emphasized the strategy of risk reduction and the possibility of secondary sanctions related to Russia.