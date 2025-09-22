$41.250.00
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 11655 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
05:49 AM • 12265 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
05:30 AM • 18094 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 16187 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 29401 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 45320 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
September 20, 03:23 PM • 55119 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 60779 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 57332 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
"We adhere to international law": Macron opposes confiscation of Russian assets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the confiscation of frozen Russian assets contradicts international law and could lead to "complete chaos." He emphasized that international obligations cannot be ignored even in the situation of the war in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the confiscation of frozen Russian assets contradicts international law and could lead to "complete chaos." CBS News reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The French leader emphasized that even in the situation of the war in Ukraine, international obligations cannot be ignored. According to him, states that allow themselves to seize funds from central banks will create a dangerous precedent.

Regarding frozen assets: we are all committed to upholding international rules. It is impossible to confiscate the assets of the Central Bank (of the Russian Federation - ed.), even in such a situation. I think this is a matter of trust, and it is extremely important that our countries remain guarantors and respect international law. Because this problem is everywhere

- Macron emphasized.

He also warned that neglecting the norms of international law in global politics would have catastrophic consequences.

If we talk about the Middle East, if we talk about the situation in Ukraine - when some countries start to disrespect international laws and when we turn out to be not strong enough, this is the beginning of complete chaos

- said the President of France.

Recall

Macron stated that the European Union will independently decide on diplomacy and the introduction of tariffs against China. He emphasized the strategy of risk reduction and the possibility of secondary sanctions related to Russia.

Olga Rozgon

