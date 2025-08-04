Water tragedy: a teenager's body was recovered from a lake in Frankivsk region

On August 3, the Rescue Service received a report that a boy had drowned in a local lake in the village of Obertyn, Ivano-Frankivsk district. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

It is noted that divers and rescuers recovered the body of a teenager, born in 2008, from the lake in the village of Obertyn and handed it over to police officers.

A psychologist from the State Emergency Service worked with the victim's relatives at the scene, providing the necessary support.

This tragic event once again reminds us of the need to observe water safety rules: be careful, take care of yourself and your loved ones - the message says.

Since the beginning of the year, 487 people, including 44 children, have died in water bodies in Ukraine. The State Emergency Service conducted large-scale exercises on the Southern Bug River, calling for safe recreation on the water.

