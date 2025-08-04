Water tragedy: a teenager's body was recovered from a lake in Frankivsk region

$41.760.05
47.640.10
ukenru
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 6664 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
12:41 PM • 13308 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 28518 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
11:14 AM • 61857 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 45573 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 55075 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 62988 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 64535 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 59942 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 79341 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2m/s
38%
749mm
Popular news
Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shownPhotoAugust 4, 05:54 AM • 85589 views
Trump responded what Russia can do to avoid sanctionsVideoAugust 4, 06:13 AM • 20095 views
Indian PM Modi defiantly responds to Trump's pressure on Russian oil purchases - BloombergAugust 4, 06:35 AM • 56760 views
Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMAAugust 4, 06:42 AM • 83093 views
Khmelnytskyi region was attacked by Russia at night, in the morning, and during the day: there is damage, no casualtiesAugust 4, 09:24 AM • 54066 views
Publications
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 6630 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 28496 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness11:14 AM • 61826 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 218859 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 307362 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Steve Witkoff
Justin Bieber
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
China
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhoto01:38 PM • 9828 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - media01:37 PM • 5374 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 15288 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 337323 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 146674 views
Actual
The Washington Post
Unmanned aerial vehicle
S-300 missile system
Bild
Shahed-136

Water tragedy: a teenager's body was recovered from a lake in Frankivsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 594 views

In Ivano-Frankivsk district, the body of a teenager born in 2008 was recovered from a lake. A State Emergency Service psychologist worked at the scene.

Water tragedy: a teenager's body was recovered from a lake in Frankivsk region

On August 3, the Rescue Service received a report that a boy had drowned in a local lake in the village of Obertyn, Ivano-Frankivsk district. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that divers and rescuers recovered the body of a teenager, born in 2008, from the lake in the village of Obertyn and handed it over to police officers.

A psychologist from the State Emergency Service worked with the victim's relatives at the scene, providing the necessary support.

This tragic event once again reminds us of the need to observe water safety rules: be careful, take care of yourself and your loved ones

- the message says.

Recall

Since the beginning of the year, 487 people, including 44 children, have died in water bodies in Ukraine. The State Emergency Service conducted large-scale exercises on the Southern Bug River, calling for safe recreation on the water.

Child drowned in hydropark in Kharkiv15.07.25, 11:09 • 6816 views

Olga Rozgon

Society
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine