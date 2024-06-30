Water pipeline and road damaged by shelling of Vilniansk restored in Zaporizhzhia

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 80209 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 89056 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 108480 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 183099 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 228139 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 140377 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367160 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181349 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149415 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197795 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 57269 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 65002 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 86370 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 71922 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 23055 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 80236 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 74698 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 89083 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 89042 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 108504 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film Predator: Wasteland

10:08 AM • 632 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 9780 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11651 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15860 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36960 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Water pipeline and road damaged by shelling of Vilniansk restored in Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29203 views

Thanks to the joint efforts of state, regional, municipal and private services, the water supply system and road in Vilnyansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, were quickly restored after an enemy missile attack.

Water pipeline and road damaged by shelling of Vilniansk restored in Zaporizhzhia

In Zaporizhzhia region, the water supply system and road damaged by an enemy missile attack on Vilniansk were quickly restored . This was reported by the head of the region Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that during the attack, the Russians damaged a section of the water supply system and a road. Some businesses were left without water, and residents were left without an important roadway.

State, regional, municipal, and private services joined forces to help people quickly:

  • worked continuously,
  • The water supply system was repaired,
  • traffic has been restored.

Recall

On June 29, Russian occupation forces attacked the town of Vilnyansk, Zaporizhzhia region. Seven people were killed and 36 people were injured. Among them are 9 children.

Missile attack on Vilniansk: 75 people filed claims for damage or destruction of property30.06.24, 13:33 • 23761 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
Ivan Fedorov
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,829.31