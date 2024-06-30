Water pipeline and road damaged by shelling of Vilniansk restored in Zaporizhzhia

In Zaporizhzhia region, the water supply system and road damaged by an enemy missile attack on Vilniansk were quickly restored . This was reported by the head of the region Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that during the attack, the Russians damaged a section of the water supply system and a road. Some businesses were left without water, and residents were left without an important roadway.

State, regional, municipal, and private services joined forces to help people quickly:

worked continuously,

The water supply system was repaired,

traffic has been restored.

Recall

On June 29, Russian occupation forces attacked the town of Vilnyansk, Zaporizhzhia region. Seven people were killed and 36 people were injured. Among them are 9 children.

Missile attack on Vilniansk: 75 people filed claims for damage or destruction of property