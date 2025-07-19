Simferopol's water bodies are in a critical state, particularly the Salgir River bed, which has completely dried up in the section from the local reservoir to the city center. The Maly Salgir River and the pond in Gagarin Park have also become significantly shallower. The reason for this is the transfer of the Simferopol reservoir to accumulation mode, writes UNN with reference to the Telegram channel "Crimea.Realities".

Simferopol's water bodies in critical condition" - a local historian reported on condition of anonymity.

According to him, the state of the Salgir River is of particular concern, as its bed has completely dried up from the Simferopol reservoir to the Simferopol cinema.

The Maly Salgir River in Simferopol, the main tributary of the Salgir, has also become significantly shallower, turning into a stream. Due to the decrease in groundwater levels, the pond in Gagarin Park, the Crimean capital, is drying up; the drainage channel here is empty due to the drop in the water level in the reservoir, and the water is starting to bloom, which is dangerous for the local fauna - he reported.

As reported, the Simferopol reservoir has been switched to a mode of accumulating a strategic reserve of useful water volume, and therefore, the discharge of water from it into the Salgir River has been stopped.

