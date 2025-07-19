Water disaster in occupied Simferopol: several rivers dried up at once

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 06:06 PM • 56656 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 180408 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 95571 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 90675 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 91984 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 76009 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM • 59779 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM • 57033 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM • 214105 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 110299 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2.7m/s
69%
742mm
Popular news
Australia handed over Abrams tanks to Ukraine - ReutersJuly 19, 03:22 AM • 13325 views
Poland scrambled aircraft due to Russian strikes on UkraineJuly 19, 03:53 AM • 26459 views
Ukraine to receive Patriot from Germany no earlier than in six months - mediaJuly 19, 04:05 AM • 8230 views
"Hellish night and morning for Pavlohrad": the OVA reported the most massive attack with missiles and dronesJuly 19, 05:30 AM • 23894 views
US reviews arms supplies to free up more Patriots for Ukraine - WSJ06:55 AM • 11890 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 180410 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 123784 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 191863 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 214106 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 391882 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Odesa
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 56656 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 132454 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 136013 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 141363 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 253239 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Bild
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101

Water disaster in occupied Simferopol: several rivers dried up at once

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

Simferopol's water bodies are in a critical state, the Salgir riverbed has completely dried up from the reservoir to the city center. The reason for this is the transfer of the Simferopol reservoir to accumulation mode.

Water disaster in occupied Simferopol: several rivers dried up at once

Simferopol's water bodies are in a critical state, particularly the Salgir River bed, which has completely dried up in the section from the local reservoir to the city center. The Maly Salgir River and the pond in Gagarin Park have also become significantly shallower. The reason for this is the transfer of the Simferopol reservoir to accumulation mode, writes UNN with reference to the Telegram channel "Crimea.Realities".

Simferopol's water bodies in critical condition" 

- a local historian reported on condition of anonymity.

According to him, the state of the Salgir River is of particular concern, as its bed has completely dried up from the Simferopol reservoir to the Simferopol cinema.

The Maly Salgir River in Simferopol, the main tributary of the Salgir, has also become significantly shallower, turning into a stream. Due to the decrease in groundwater levels, the pond in Gagarin Park, the Crimean capital, is drying up; the drainage channel here is empty due to the drop in the water level in the reservoir, and the water is starting to bloom, which is dangerous for the local fauna 

- he reported.

As reported, the Simferopol reservoir has been switched to a mode of accumulating a strategic reserve of useful water volume, and therefore, the discharge of water from it into the Salgir River has been stopped.

Two major rivers in the occupied Crimea have almost dried up20.08.24, 15:40 • 21518 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergenciesWeather and environment
Simferopol
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9