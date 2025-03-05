Washington has banned Britain from sharing US military intelligence with Ukraine - report
Kyiv • UNN
The US has ordered British intelligence services to stop sharing intelligence with Ukraine as part of a withdrawal of support. The ban applies to all British intelligence agencies and military units.
Washington has banned the United Kingdom from sharing U.S. military intelligence data with Ukraine, reported the Daily Mail late on March 4, writes UNN.
Details
"The United States has prohibited the United Kingdom from sharing intelligence data from Washington with Ukraine as part of the withdrawal of support for Volodymyr Zelensky," the publication writes.
"In addition to missiles and ammunition, all British intelligence agencies and military units have also received an order that explicitly prohibits sharing U.S. intelligence data, previously known as 'Rel UKR' - an abbreviation for 'Releasable to Ukraine'," the publication clarifies.
Since the beginning of the war three years ago, the United Kingdom and other Western security partners have reportedly shared such data with Ukraine.
It is reported that "Mail has learned that the United States has lifted the top-level classification in anticipation of further notification."
"The ban applies to organizations such as GCHQ of the United Kingdom, intelligence agencies, and intelligence units of the Ministry of Defense," the publication writes.
Recall
U.S. President Donald Trump stated during a speech in Congress about the decision to suspend international aid, but did not officially announce the halt of military support for Ukraine.
Prior to this, American media, citing sources in the White House, reported that U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the suspension of military aid to Ukraine.