Was going to blow up a popular hotel in Rivne on the enemy's order: Russian agent detained

The counterintelligence of the Security Service prevented a bloody terrorist attack against civilians in western Ukraine. As a result of pre-emptive actions in Rivne, a Russian agent who was preparing an explosion in one of the most popular hotels in the region was detained. This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

According to the case materials, the suspect, on the orders of Russian special services, left an improvised explosive device (IED) in one of the hotel rooms. For video recording of the explosion, the woman installed a mini-camera with remote access for the occupiers in the room. Subsequently, the Rashists planned to remotely activate the IED by calling the phone with which the explosive was equipped. - the message says.

SBU counterintelligence officers detained the Russian agent "red-handed" as she was hastily leaving the hotel. The Security Service also neutralized the IED.

As the investigation established, the terrorist attack was prepared by a 49-year-old local resident, whom the occupiers recruited through a dating site. After recruitment, the agent received the coordinates of caches from which she took the ready-made explosives and the key to the hotel room, which had been pre-booked for a dummy person.

At the same time, the terrorist, following the instructions of a Russian special services officer, purchased improvised means for manufacturing another IED for new terrorist attacks at hardware markets. During searches of the detainee's home, a phone with evidence of her work for the enemy and components for the second explosive device were seized.

SBU investigators informed the suspect of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (completed attempt at a terrorist act committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

The perpetrator is in custody. She faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

