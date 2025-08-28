$41.320.08
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
06:36 AM • 45617 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 48432 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 82061 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 60074 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 72357 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 185103 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 90116 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 54952 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 67613 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 101909 views
Warming in Ukraine: "Indian summer" in the capital, but the heat will intensify - Didenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

A hot start to autumn is expected in Ukraine with temperatures up to +35 degrees. A decrease in temperature to +24+27 degrees is predicted for August 31 in the western regions.

Warming in Ukraine: "Indian summer" in the capital, but the heat will intensify - Didenko

An anticyclone and air temperature will rise to +28+32 degrees Celsius. Thus, autumn will begin with hot weather, UNN reports with reference to the page of Ukrainian meteorologist Natalka Didenko.

Details

According to Natalka Didenko's forecast, tomorrow, August 29, it will be dry, sunny and hot in Ukraine, which will correspond to the recorded anticyclone.

The maximum air temperature will be +28+32 degrees.

The meteorologist warns that the heat will intensify:

During Saturday-Sunday, the heat will reach +30+35 degrees,

- Didenko writes.

But she also notes that on August 31, in the western regions of Ukraine, the air temperature will drop to +24+27 degrees.

Weather in the capital of Ukraine

In Kyiv, no precipitation and +28 degrees.

A kind of Indian summer has begun in Kyiv, only hotter rather than warm


Summer is ending and autumn will begin with hot weather. Somewhere after September 7, it will become milder, - adds the weather forecaster.

Recall

On August 28, in Ukraine, slight cloudiness without precipitation. Air temperature around 23-30 degrees Celsius.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv