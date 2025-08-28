Warming in Ukraine: "Indian summer" in the capital, but the heat will intensify - Didenko

An anticyclone and air temperature will rise to +28+32 degrees Celsius. Thus, autumn will begin with hot weather, UNN reports with reference to the page of Ukrainian meteorologist Natalka Didenko.

Details

According to Natalka Didenko's forecast, tomorrow, August 29, it will be dry, sunny and hot in Ukraine, which will correspond to the recorded anticyclone.

The maximum air temperature will be +28+32 degrees.

The meteorologist warns that the heat will intensify:

During Saturday-Sunday, the heat will reach +30+35 degrees, - Didenko writes.

But she also notes that on August 31, in the western regions of Ukraine, the air temperature will drop to +24+27 degrees.

Weather in the capital of Ukraine

In Kyiv, no precipitation and +28 degrees.

A kind of Indian summer has begun in Kyiv, only hotter rather than warm





Summer is ending and autumn will begin with hot weather. Somewhere after September 7, it will become milder, - adds the weather forecaster.

Recall

On August 28, in Ukraine, slight cloudiness without precipitation. Air temperature around 23-30 degrees Celsius.