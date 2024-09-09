Warm weather without precipitation expected in Kyiv region on September 9
Kyiv • UNN
Partly cloudy weather without precipitation is forecast for September 9 in Kyiv region. Air temperature in the daytime will be 23-28°C, in Kyiv 25-27°C, southeast wind of 7-12 m/s.
Today in Kyiv region, the weather is warm, without precipitation, with partly cloudy skies. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.
Details
On September 9, partly cloudy weather is expected in Kyiv region, without precipitation. Southeast wind, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature during the day will fluctuate between 23-28°, in Kyiv - 25-27°.
The current weather in the capital in the morning: air temperature is 14°, relative humidity is 52%, and the atmospheric pressure is 750 mm Hg.
