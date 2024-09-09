Warm weather without precipitation expected in Kyiv region on September 9

Today in Kyiv region, the weather is warm, without precipitation, with partly cloudy skies. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

On September 9, partly cloudy weather is expected in Kyiv region, without precipitation. Southeast wind, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature during the day will fluctuate between 23-28°, in Kyiv - 25-27°.

The current weather in the capital in the morning: air temperature is 14°, relative humidity is 52%, and the atmospheric pressure is 750 mm Hg.

Clear weather and up to 28° Celsius expected in Kyiv region today