Clear weather and up to 28° Celsius expected in Kyiv region today
Kyiv • UNN
The weather in Kyiv region is expected to be mostly clear and without precipitation. The air temperature in the region will range from 23° to 28°, in Kyiv - from 25° to 27°.
Today in Kyiv region, the weather is expected to be mostly clear with little cloud cover and no precipitation. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.
Details
According to the information, in the morning the temperature in Kyiv is 14°, the relative humidity is 61%, and the atmospheric pressure is 753 mm Hg.
However, during the day the air temperature in the region will fluctuate between 23-28° Celsius, in the capital - 25-27°.
Weather forecast for the weekend: warm and sunny, with some rains07.09.24, 06:13 • 22249 views