Clear weather and up to 28° Celsius expected in Kyiv region today

Today in Kyiv region, the weather is expected to be mostly clear with little cloud cover and no precipitation. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, in the morning the temperature in Kyiv is 14°, the relative humidity is 61%, and the atmospheric pressure is 753 mm Hg.

However, during the day the air temperature in the region will fluctuate between 23-28° Celsius, in the capital - 25-27°.

