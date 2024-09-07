Weather forecast for the weekend: warm and sunny, with some rains

The weather over the weekend will be mildly warm, with little cloud cover, with precipitation likely only in some regions. This was reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

On Saturday, August 7, it will be warm and sunny in Ukraine. In the west of the country, the air will warm up to +26...+28°, in other regions the average daytime temperature will be +24...+27°.

On Sunday, September 8, the temperature across Ukraine will rise to +24...+27°, at night - from +10...+13° in the north, west and center of the country to +14...+17° in the southern, eastern and southeastern regions. Light rains with thunderstorms are possible in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

Forecasters point out that the nights are already cool, so you'll need a warm shirt or cardigan at dawn and after sunset.

On Monday, September 9, the average daytime temperature will be +25...+27° in all regions, with nighttime temperatures varying: +9...+12° in western Ukraine, +13...+15° in the north, east and center, and +14...+17° in the east and south. In Zaporizhzhya and Donetsk regions, the weather will be cloudy at the beginning of the week, with possible short-term rains. Precipitation is not expected in the rest of the regions.

It is noted that on September 7-8, an extraordinary level of fire danger is expected throughout Ukraine, except for Odesa, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

Forecasters also remind that the season of allergies to weeds such as ragweed, quinoa, wormwood, and nettles is in full swing, and advise to do wet cleaning and wash your hair as often as possible. In addition, doctors recommend that allergy sufferers exclude foods that provoke cross-allergies from their diets, such as apples, pears, citrus fruits, and melons.

According to folk signs, if there were a lot of mushrooms in the forests by September 7, the winter was expected to be cold and long. Brilliant stars on the night of September 7-8, as well as fish jumping out of the water, promised a cold snap.

The cold morning of September 8 was considered a harbinger of early winter. If there were a lot of cobwebs on the bushes and grass, our ancestors were still counting on a few warm weeks.

