Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Weather forecast for the weekend: warm and sunny, with some rains

Weather forecast for the weekend: warm and sunny, with some rains

Warm and sunny weather with temperatures up to +28° is expected in Ukraine this weekend. In some regions, there may be short-term rains. Forecasters warn of a high fire hazard.

The weather over the weekend will be mildly warm, with little cloud cover, with precipitation likely only in some regions. This was reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

On Saturday, August 7, it will be warm and sunny in Ukraine. In the west of the country, the air will warm up to +26...+28°, in other regions the average daytime temperature will be +24...+27°.

On Sunday, September 8, the temperature across Ukraine will rise to +24...+27°, at night - from +10...+13° in the north, west and center of the country to +14...+17° in the southern, eastern and southeastern regions. Light rains with thunderstorms are possible in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

Forecasters point out that the nights are already cool, so you'll need a warm shirt or cardigan at dawn and after sunset.

On Monday, September 9, the average daytime temperature will be +25...+27° in all regions, with nighttime temperatures varying: +9...+12° in western Ukraine, +13...+15° in the north, east and center, and +14...+17° in the east and south. In Zaporizhzhya and Donetsk regions, the weather will be cloudy at the beginning of the week, with possible short-term rains. Precipitation is not expected in the rest of the regions.

AddendumAddendum

It is noted that on September 7-8, an extraordinary level of fire danger is expected throughout Ukraine, except for Odesa, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

Forecasters also remind that the season of allergies to weeds such as ragweed, quinoa, wormwood, and nettles is in full swing, and advise to do wet cleaning and wash your hair as often as possible. In addition, doctors recommend that allergy sufferers exclude foods that provoke cross-allergies from their diets, such as apples, pears, citrus fruits, and melons.

According to folk signs, if there were a lot of mushrooms in the forests by September 7, the winter was expected to be cold and long. Brilliant stars on the night of September 7-8, as well as fish jumping out of the water, promised a cold snap.

The cold morning of September 8 was considered a harbinger of early winter. If there were a lot of cobwebs on the bushes and grass, our ancestors were still counting on a few warm weeks.

