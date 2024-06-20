$41.340.03
How do Ukraine plan to encourage the installation of solar generation? Zelensky told the details

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36751 views

President Zelensky instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to present a preferential program to encourage the installation of solar generation and energy storage facilities in Ukraine with zero interest rates for citizens in order to provide alternative energy sources with critical infrastructure and readiness for the heating season.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Cabinet of ministers to immediately submit a program to encourage the installation of solar generation and energy storage facilities in Ukraine, as well as the most favorable program. He also noted that all critical infrastructure facilities need appropriate alternative sources of energy supply. Zelensky stated this in an evening address, reports UNN.

"The government has been instructed to immediately submit a program to encourage the installation of solar generation and energy storage facilities in Ukraine, as well as the most favorable program. So that it is easily an analog of the 5-7-9 program, but the percentage is zero per annum in UAH for citizens, "Zelensky said.

We are preparing a solution for the reliable passage of the heating season: Zelensky held a meeting on the situation with the energy sector19.06.24, 19:06 • 16753 views

He noted the need for a clear plan for the completion of all protective structures for the energy sector, and for each such object – a clear deadline for completion of work. We need to speed up the performers at each level.

"All public and administrative facilities in the country, all critical infrastructure facilities need appropriate alternative energy sources. For this purpose, the government, regional and local administrations, energy companies and everyone who should be involved should work together and so that Ukraine enters the heating season prepared at the level of each community and our entire state," Zelensky added.

Every school and hospital should have solar panels and smart meters - Zelensky20.06.24, 19:02 • 23664 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
