In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 482 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 9518 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 20239 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 160679 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 153539 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164336 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213585 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247512 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153288 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371202 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

We are preparing a solution for the reliable passage of the heating season: Zelensky held a meeting on the situation with the energy sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16753 views

Zelensky announced decisions that will make the heating season more reliable and give people more opportunities to go through this extremely difficult period in terms of energy, shortages and blackouts.

We are preparing a solution for the reliable passage of the heating season: Zelensky held a meeting on the situation with the energy sector

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with officials, the office team and the NSDC secretary on the current situation with the energy sector. He announced solutions that will make the heating season more reliable, reports UNN.

Today I held a meeting with officials, the office team and the NSDC secretary on the current situation with the energy sector. We are preparing solutions that will make the heating season more reliable and give people more opportunities to go through this extremely difficult period in terms of energy, shortages and blackouts 

- Zelensky said during the evening address.

In addition, the president instructed to provide all the details of what the state can do, and details of what specific areas of energy should continue to mobilize partners.

We have to get used to it, because they will be with us for a year: YASNO CEO on outage schedules18.06.24, 16:29 • 16140 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
