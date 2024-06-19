We are preparing a solution for the reliable passage of the heating season: Zelensky held a meeting on the situation with the energy sector

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with officials, the office team and the NSDC secretary on the current situation with the energy sector. He announced solutions that will make the heating season more reliable, reports UNN.

Today I held a meeting with officials, the office team and the NSDC secretary on the current situation with the energy sector. We are preparing solutions that will make the heating season more reliable and give people more opportunities to go through this extremely difficult period in terms of energy, shortages and blackouts - Zelensky said during the evening address.

In addition, the president instructed to provide all the details of what the state can do, and details of what specific areas of energy should continue to mobilize partners.

