Every school and hospital should have solar panels and smart meters - Zelensky

All public and administrative buildings must be equipped with energy-saving technologies. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky after the rate meeting and added that he expects a strategy for the development of renewable energy from the government, reports UNN.

I expect the government to develop a strategy for the development of renewable energy and distributed generation at the state level. All public and administrative buildings must be equipped with energy-saving technologies Zelensky said.

The head of state added that every school and hospital should have solar panels and smart lamps.

"Solar panels, smart meters and energy storage units should appear as soon as possible in every school, in every hospital. The regional military administration of the city was instructed to control this at the local level," the president concluded.

