Every school and hospital should have solar panels and smart meters - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
All public and administrative buildings, including schools and hospitals, should be equipped with energy-saving technologies such as solar panels, smart meters and energy storage facilities, as directed by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who expects the government to develop a strategy for renewable energy and distributed generation.
All public and administrative buildings must be equipped with energy-saving technologies. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky after the rate meeting and added that he expects a strategy for the development of renewable energy from the government, reports UNN.
... I expect the government to develop a strategy for the development of renewable energy and distributed generation at the state level. All public and administrative buildings must be equipped with energy-saving technologies
The head of state added that every school and hospital should have solar panels and smart lamps.
"Solar panels, smart meters and energy storage units should appear as soon as possible in every school, in every hospital. The regional military administration of the city was instructed to control this at the local level," the president concluded.
