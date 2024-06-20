With benefits and credit programs: Zelensky instructed to simplify the installation of solar panels and batteries for Ukrainians

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a bet on a single topic – energy security. by the decision of the bid, the government was instructed to develop conditions that will simplify the installation of solar panels and batteries for People, reports UNN.

Details

According to the president, during the meeting they heard reports from Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, Energy Minister German Galushchenko, head of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine Alexey Chernyshev and Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk.

By the decision of the pond, the government was instructed to develop conditions that will simplify the installation of solar panels and batteries for people. With tax and Customs benefits, special credit programs Zelensky said.

In addition, the president expects the government to develop a strategy for the development of renewable energy and distributed generation at the state level. All public and administrative buildings must be equipped with energy-saving technologies.

"Solar panels, smart meters and energy storage units should appear as soon as possible in every school, in every hospital. Regional military administrations were instructed to control this at the local level," the head of state added.

He noted that Ukraine is actively preparing for the next heating season.

"We are restoring what can be restored, building comprehensive protection from engineering structures, electronic warfare and air defense systems. We are working with partners on additional Patriot systems. We are doing everything possible to ensure that Russian attempts to blackmail with heat and light fail," Zelensky concluded.

We are preparing a solution for the reliable passage of the heating season: Zelensky held a meeting on the situation with the energy sector