With benefits and credit programs: Zelensky instructed to simplify the installation of solar panels and batteries for Ukrainians

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

With benefits and credit programs: Zelensky instructed to simplify the installation of solar panels and batteries for Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

President Zelensky instructed the government to develop conditions that simplify the installation of solar panels and batteries for the population, including tax incentives and credit programs, as part of the strategy for the development of renewable energy and energy security in Ukraine.

With benefits and credit programs: Zelensky instructed to simplify the installation of solar panels and batteries for Ukrainians

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a bet on a single topic – energy security. by the decision of the bid, the government was instructed to develop conditions that will simplify the installation of solar panels and batteries for People, reports UNN.

Details

According to the president, during the meeting they heard reports from Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, Energy Minister German Galushchenko, head of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine Alexey Chernyshev and Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk.

By the decision of the pond, the government was instructed to develop conditions that will simplify the installation of solar panels and batteries for people. With tax and Customs benefits, special credit programs 

Zelensky said.

In addition, the president expects the government to develop a strategy for the development of renewable energy and distributed generation at the state level. All public and administrative buildings must be equipped with energy-saving technologies.

"Solar panels, smart meters and energy storage units should appear as soon as possible in every school, in every hospital. Regional military administrations were instructed to control this at the local level," the head of state added.

He noted that Ukraine is actively preparing for the next heating season.

"We are restoring what can be restored, building comprehensive protection from engineering structures, electronic warfare and air defense systems. We are working with partners on additional Patriot systems. We are doing everything possible to ensure that Russian attempts to blackmail with heat and light fail," Zelensky concluded.

