07:20 AM • 2400 views
Warm weather with rain in some regions is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster announced the prediction for November 1 and 2
06:45 AM • 8682 views
IAEA recorded damage to substations critical for nuclear safety after Russia's attack on Ukraine
05:58 AM • 10997 views
Russian attacks overnight damaged railway infrastructure in Sumy and Kharkiv regions: there are changes in the schedule – Ukrzaliznytsia
October 30, 04:50 PM • 37663 views
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
October 30, 04:31 PM • 41408 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
October 30, 03:59 PM • 33379 views
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 65106 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
October 30, 10:30 AM • 13076 views
Almost 100,000 young men left Ukraine after rules were relaxed - The Telegraph
October 30, 10:37 AM • 28022 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
October 30, 10:10 AM • 26916 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
Russians hit a nine-story building in Sumy, there are wounded and destruction - OVAPhotoOctober 30, 10:19 PM • 17353 views
Five men charged in death of Robert De Niro's grandsonOctober 30, 10:32 PM • 12097 views
Rare Iberian lynx with white fur spotted in Southern SpainOctober 30, 11:29 PM • 12571 views
Russian commanders execute soldiers who refuse to fight in Ukraine – "Verstka" investigation02:35 AM • 16286 views
Battles decreased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff updated the combat mapPhoto06:24 AM • 10450 views
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 46947 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 65089 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 60160 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 119310 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 109151 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 15411 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 47869 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 53373 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 76296 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 79771 views
Warm weather with rain in some regions is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster announced the prediction for November 1 and 2

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2412 views

On the weekend, November 1 and 2, warm weather is expected in Ukraine with a maximum temperature of up to +17 degrees Celsius. Dry conditions will prevail, but light rains are possible in Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions.

Over the weekend, November 1 and 2, warm weather will come to Ukraine, but there will be rains in some regions. This was reported by forecaster Natalia Didenko, UNN reports.

Details

During the day, the maximum air temperature will be +10+14 degrees, in the south and west of Ukraine +12+17 degrees.

In most regions of Ukraine, both on Saturday and Sunday, dry weather will prevail, with sunshine in many places. Only tomorrow, light rains are likely in Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions.

- Didenko reported.

In Kyiv, the weather will be dry and warm, with air temperatures of +11+13 degrees.

Recall

On Friday, October 31, mixed autumn weather is expected in Ukraine: rains will mostly pass in the north and northeast, while in most of the country - without precipitation.

Yevhen Ustimenko

