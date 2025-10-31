Warm weather with rain in some regions is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster announced the prediction for November 1 and 2

Over the weekend, November 1 and 2, warm weather will come to Ukraine, but there will be rains in some regions. This was reported by forecaster Natalia Didenko, UNN reports.

Details

During the day, the maximum air temperature will be +10+14 degrees, in the south and west of Ukraine +12+17 degrees.

In most regions of Ukraine, both on Saturday and Sunday, dry weather will prevail, with sunshine in many places. Only tomorrow, light rains are likely in Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions. - Didenko reported.

In Kyiv, the weather will be dry and warm, with air temperatures of +11+13 degrees.

Recall

On Friday, October 31, mixed autumn weather is expected in Ukraine: rains will mostly pass in the north and northeast, while in most of the country - without precipitation.