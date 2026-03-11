War in the Middle East could escalate into a new world war - President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the conflict in the Middle East could escalate into a world war. He stated this in an interview with journalist Kailyn Robertson, as reported by UNN.

Details

As the head of state noted, Ukrainian intelligence has recorded many Russian-made parts in the attack drones that Iran uses to strike US bases in the Persian Gulf countries, as well as in Israel.

This is the biggest risk the world has faced in recent years, because it could escalate into a world war. I very much hope that this does not happen. But if this war in the Middle East is not stopped - just as Putin needed to be stopped at the very beginning - then, if no one stops the war immediately, it means that it can become a very long war. And it can become a world war. - Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized: in his opinion, the world has already approached a new global war. Zelenskyy also believes that if this is not stopped by autumn, then the wars will continue.

Recall

The President of Ukraine announced military assistance from Russia to the Iranian regime with missiles and air defense. According to him, Russia may send its troops to Iran.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also stated that the Russians want to use the strikes from Iran to their advantage, and there are already talks about lifting sanctions in exchange for US assistance with Iran.