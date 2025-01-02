Vydubychi accident in Kyiv: new footage from the scene of a truck falling from a bridge
Kyiv • UNN
At the exit from the South Bridge in Kyiv, the driver of a Volvo truck lost control of the vehicle due to poor health and fell off the bridge. Rescuers unblocked the driver, who refused to be hospitalized.
The driver of a truck that fell off a bridge in Kyiv preliminarily lost control due to poor health, the Kyiv State Emergency Service reported, showing footage from the scene, UNN reports.
Details
Reportedly, the accident on the exit from the Southern Bridge in Kyiv was reported on January 2 at 06:45.
"According to preliminary information, due to poor health, the driver of a Volvo truck lost control and overturned from the bridge. The rescuers unblocked the truck driver and handed him over to paramedics. The man refused to be hospitalized," the SES said.
The firefighters, as indicated, flushed the fuel from the roadway.
The cause of the incident will be established by law enforcement.
Addendum
As reported earlier, an accident occurred in Kyiv near the Vydubychi metro station - a truck flew off the South Bridge, the driver, according to police, lost control.