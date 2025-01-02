ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Vydubychi accident in Kyiv: new footage from the scene of a truck falling from a bridge

Vydubychi accident in Kyiv: new footage from the scene of a truck falling from a bridge

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32135 views

At the exit from the South Bridge in Kyiv, the driver of a Volvo truck lost control of the vehicle due to poor health and fell off the bridge. Rescuers unblocked the driver, who refused to be hospitalized.

The driver of a truck that fell off a bridge in Kyiv preliminarily lost control due to poor health, the Kyiv State Emergency Service reported, showing footage from the scene, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, the accident on the exit from the Southern Bridge in Kyiv was reported on January 2 at 06:45.

"According to preliminary information, due to poor health, the driver of a Volvo truck lost control and overturned from the bridge. The rescuers unblocked the truck driver and handed him over to paramedics. The man refused to be hospitalized," the SES said.

The firefighters, as indicated, flushed the fuel from the roadway.

The cause of the incident will be established by law enforcement.

Addendum

As reported earlier, an accident occurred in Kyiv near the Vydubychi metro station - a truck flew off the South Bridge, the driver, according to police, lost control.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
kyivKyiv

