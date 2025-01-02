Vydubychi accident in Kyiv: new footage from the scene of a truck falling from a bridge

The driver of a truck that fell off a bridge in Kyiv preliminarily lost control due to poor health, the Kyiv State Emergency Service reported, showing footage from the scene, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, the accident on the exit from the Southern Bridge in Kyiv was reported on January 2 at 06:45.

"According to preliminary information, due to poor health, the driver of a Volvo truck lost control and overturned from the bridge. The rescuers unblocked the truck driver and handed him over to paramedics. The man refused to be hospitalized," the SES said.

The firefighters, as indicated, flushed the fuel from the roadway.

The cause of the incident will be established by law enforcement.

Addendum

As reported earlier, an accident occurred in Kyiv near the Vydubychi metro station - a truck flew off the South Bridge, the driver, according to police, lost control.