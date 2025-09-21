Von der Leyen not planning to run for German president - Politico

$41.250.00
Exclusive
12:26 PM • 5126 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 12755 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 26517 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM • 35025 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 47602 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 48124 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 68532 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 77960 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning Emerged
September 19, 06:48 PM • 61411 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 56788 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
World Alzheimer's Day, Forest Workers' Day: what is celebrated in the world and Ukraine today
Occupiers demand reduction of Ukrainian language use in temporarily occupied territories - CNS
Personal data of about 20 million Ukrainians leaked online - MP Fedienko
Trump thought stopping Russia's war against Ukraine would be the easiest task
Zhelezniak on the data leak of about 20 million Ukrainians: an old leak, from an old leak of the "Diia" database
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 26511 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfalls
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning Emerged
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Xi Jinping
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
China
Israel
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debut
MiG-31
TikTok
Fox News
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Truth Social

Von der Leyen not planning to run for German president - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will not run in Germany's 2027 presidential election, focusing instead on her current duties. In an interview, she also discussed the situation in Gaza and Israel's actions.

Von der Leyen not planning to run for German president - Politico

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has stated that she is not considering running in the German presidential elections in 2027, as the politician announced in an interview with Politico, writes UNN.

"I am fully focused on my duties as President of the European Commission and am not available for other positions," she said.

"- she said.

Von der Leyen, who was re-elected as head of the Commission last year, has held the position since 2019. German media reported this summer that she might leave the EU executive body before the end of her term – that is, by 2029 – to run for the German presidency.

Among other topics raised in the interview were defense issues, the EU-US trade agreement, and the situation in Gaza. Von der Leyen reiterated that "true security" should be ensured for Israel, while all Palestinians deserve a "safe present and future."

The President noted that the two-state solution is "the only prospect for lasting peace in the region." The actions of the Israeli government over the past month, she said, are "a blatant attempt to undermine" this solution.

That is why, she said, the European Commission decided to propose a package of "targeted and proportionate measures" against Israel in connection with the identified human rights violations in Gaza. At the same time, von der Leyen admitted: "I realize that finding a majority (in support of these measures) will be difficult."

MEPs prepare to vote on a motion of no confidence in Ursula von der Leyen16.09.25, 16:54 • 3463 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Israel
European Commission
Germany
Ursula von der Leyen
Gaza Strip