Volyn was subjected to an enemy drone attack: what is known

Air defense forces were working in the Volyn region during the morning alerts. It was loud in Lutsk, reported the mayor of Lutsk, Ihor Polishchuk. The head of the Volyn Regional State Administration, Ivan Rudnytskyi, reported the destruction of three targets, and that there were no destructions or casualties, writes UNN.

Details

"During the morning air raids in Volyn, air defense forces were working. Three targets were destroyed. There are no destructions or casualties," said Ivan Rudnytskyi, head of the Volyn Regional State Administration, in Telegram.

"As a result of the attack of three UAVs, there were no dead or injured," wrote the mayor of Lutsk, Ihor Polishchuk, in Telegram.

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15