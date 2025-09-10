Volyn survived a powerful drone attack: consequences and details - OVA

$41.250.03
02:37 AM • 16855 views
Poland confirmed that Russian drones entered its territory: three voivodeships are under threatPhoto
01:02 AM • 25584 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
September 9, 07:32 PM • 58620 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 60633 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 63381 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
September 9, 02:25 PM • 31313 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 55368 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 94123 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 63732 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 38887 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
Popular news
Russian drones flew into Poland: local airport closed due to "unplanned military activity"PhotoSeptember 9, 10:51 PM • 24089 views
Poland officially confirmed that it engaged its own and allied aircraft for airspace security.PhotoSeptember 9, 11:36 PM • 32037 views
"Scientific" fishing for 258 tons: director of state institute exposed for abuse of officePhotoSeptember 10, 12:14 AM • 24082 views
Another Polish airport closed due to "unplanned military activity"Photo12:42 AM • 24193 views
Large-scale alarm in Ukraine: Russia launched cruise missiles03:12 AM • 34293 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 9, 07:32 PM • 58707 views
Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected officialVideoSeptember 9, 04:51 PM • 39391 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 63463 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentationSeptember 9, 07:22 AM • 63888 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 94176 views
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 46756 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 43544 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 41597 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 110710 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 66387 views
Volyn survived a powerful drone attack: consequences and details - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

Volyn region was subjected to a night attack by dozens of Russian drones. There are no casualties or injuries, but a fire broke out at a production facility in Lutsk district.

Volyn survived a powerful drone attack: consequences and details - OVA

Volyn experienced one of the most powerful night attacks by Russian drones recently. According to Ivan Rudnytskyi, head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration, several dozen enemy drones were recorded in the sky over the region. Despite the scale of the attack, there were no casualties or injuries. This is reported by UNN with reference to information from Rudnytskyi and the State Emergency Service.

Details

Fortunately, there are no dead or injured. As for the consequences, as a result of the downing, a fire broke out in one of the production premises.

– reported the head of the OVA.

The main consequence of the attack was a fire in the Lutsk district, where one of the production enterprises caught fire after the drones were shot down. The fire covered an area of about 1000 square meters. Rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Volyn and the fire department of the village of Tsuman promptly arrived at the scene.

According to rescuers, extinguishing lasted several hours, and only in the morning was the fire localized and extinguished.

The head of the region thanked the air defense forces for their professional work and emphasized that all emergency services continue to inspect the sites of debris fall to ensure the safety of local residents.

In Zhytomyr region, after a massive Russian attack, there is one dead and one wounded10.09.25, 08:17 • 14268 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Volyn Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine