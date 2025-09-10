Volyn survived a powerful drone attack: consequences and details - OVA

Volyn experienced one of the most powerful night attacks by Russian drones recently. According to Ivan Rudnytskyi, head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration, several dozen enemy drones were recorded in the sky over the region. Despite the scale of the attack, there were no casualties or injuries. This is reported by UNN with reference to information from Rudnytskyi and the State Emergency Service.

Details

Fortunately, there are no dead or injured. As for the consequences, as a result of the downing, a fire broke out in one of the production premises. – reported the head of the OVA.

The main consequence of the attack was a fire in the Lutsk district, where one of the production enterprises caught fire after the drones were shot down. The fire covered an area of about 1000 square meters. Rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Volyn and the fire department of the village of Tsuman promptly arrived at the scene.

According to rescuers, extinguishing lasted several hours, and only in the morning was the fire localized and extinguished.

The head of the region thanked the air defense forces for their professional work and emphasized that all emergency services continue to inspect the sites of debris fall to ensure the safety of local residents.

