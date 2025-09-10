$41.250.03
In Zhytomyr region, after a massive Russian attack, there is one dead and one wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1098 views

The Russian army attacked Zhytomyr region with missiles and drones. Civilian enterprises and private houses were damaged.

In Zhytomyr region, after a massive Russian attack, there is one dead and one wounded

During a massive attack on Ukraine, Russian troops struck Zhytomyr region with missiles and drones, killing one person and injuring another. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Bunechko, as reported by UNN.

Today, during a combined air attack, the enemy struck the territory of Zhytomyr region using kamikaze drones and cruise missiles. As a result of the strikes, one person was killed and another was injured.

- wrote Bunechko.

According to him, several civilian enterprises and private houses were damaged. The aftermath is currently being dealt with.

Addition

Today, September 10, the Russian army massively attacked Ukraine. Explosions were heard, in particular, in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Lviv, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytskyi regions. In Vinnytsia region, hits on civilian industrial facilities were recorded. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv