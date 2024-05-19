Voloshyn: Operational situation in Kharkiv sector remains complicated

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85676 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108264 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151067 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155039 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251183 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174343 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165569 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226356 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 36321 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 34178 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68278 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 36401 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62390 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251183 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226356 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212367 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238092 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224852 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 85676 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62390 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68284 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113078 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113963 views
Voloshyn: Operational situation in Kharkiv sector remains complicated

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22566 views

Despite the difficult circumstances, Ukrainian troops have partially stabilized the situation in the Kharkiv sector, where active fighting took place in Vovchansk over the past day, with the enemy losing 125 people and a significant amount of equipment, including 3 tanks.

In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian troops have partially stabilized the situation despite the difficult circumstances. The fighting is particularly active in the town of Vovchansk. Over the last day, the enemy suffered 125 casualties and a significant amount of equipment, including three tanks. Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia separate military unit, said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Currently, the operational situation in the Kharkiv sector remains complicated and dynamically changing. Our defense forces and the units involved have managed to partially stabilize the situation. Counterattacks continue in the city of Vovchansk and in other areas of the Kharkiv region's border. In particular, the enemy in that area continues to try to break through the Ukrainian defense, especially in the direction of Vovchansk

 ," Voloshyn says.

According to him, Russians combine ground assaults with air strikes.

During the day, 2 guided aerial bombs were dropped on Kharkiv, 5 were dropped on Vesele, 4 on Liptsi. Our defense forces are trying to push the occupation troops in the direction of Hlyboke and in the area of Vovchansk

- says the spokesperson.

He added that the enemy has concentrated its main efforts in the direction of Strilecha-Liptsia to capture Vovchansk with further access to Bilyi Kolodyazh and launch an offensive in the rear of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The total enemy losses in this area amounted to 125 people over the last day, 31 enemy vehicles and weapons were destroyed, as well as 3 tanks, 6 guns and mortars. And, of course, 15 enemy shelters were destroyed

- Voloshyn said.

Recall

Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the Achilles UAV battalion of the 92nd Separate Special Forces Brigade, said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces partially regained the captured positions and captured enemy militants in Kharkiv region.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War

