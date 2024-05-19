Voloshyn: Operational situation in Kharkiv sector remains complicated

In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian troops have partially stabilized the situation despite the difficult circumstances. The fighting is particularly active in the town of Vovchansk. Over the last day, the enemy suffered 125 casualties and a significant amount of equipment, including three tanks. Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia separate military unit, said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Currently, the operational situation in the Kharkiv sector remains complicated and dynamically changing. Our defense forces and the units involved have managed to partially stabilize the situation. Counterattacks continue in the city of Vovchansk and in other areas of the Kharkiv region's border. In particular, the enemy in that area continues to try to break through the Ukrainian defense, especially in the direction of Vovchansk ," Voloshyn says.

According to him, Russians combine ground assaults with air strikes.

During the day, 2 guided aerial bombs were dropped on Kharkiv, 5 were dropped on Vesele, 4 on Liptsi. Our defense forces are trying to push the occupation troops in the direction of Hlyboke and in the area of Vovchansk - says the spokesperson.

He added that the enemy has concentrated its main efforts in the direction of Strilecha-Liptsia to capture Vovchansk with further access to Bilyi Kolodyazh and launch an offensive in the rear of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The total enemy losses in this area amounted to 125 people over the last day, 31 enemy vehicles and weapons were destroyed, as well as 3 tanks, 6 guns and mortars. And, of course, 15 enemy shelters were destroyed - Voloshyn said.

Recall

Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the Achilles UAV battalion of the 92nd Separate Special Forces Brigade, said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces partially regained the captured positions and captured enemy militants in Kharkiv region.