Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: what they discussed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. This is reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.

Met with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The key task now is to achieve a just and lasting peace, with reliable security guarantees. - reads the post of the President of Ukraine.

The parties discussed in detail the efforts of Ukraine, the USA, Europe, and other partners to end the war and stop the killings.

"Separately, we touched upon issues of trade and economic cooperation, the interest of Kazakh companies in participating in the reconstruction of Ukraine," Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote.

"I thank Kazakhstan for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," added the President of Ukraine.

