Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: what they discussed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. They discussed achieving a just peace, trade and economic cooperation, and the participation of Kazakh companies in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: what they discussed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. This is reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.

Met with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The key task now is to achieve a just and lasting peace, with reliable security guarantees.

- reads the post of the President of Ukraine.

The parties discussed in detail the efforts of Ukraine, the USA, Europe, and other partners to end the war and stop the killings.

"Separately, we touched upon issues of trade and economic cooperation, the interest of Kazakh companies in participating in the reconstruction of Ukraine," Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote.

"I thank Kazakhstan for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," added the President of Ukraine.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in New York with the First Lady and his team. He will take part in the UN General Assembly, the Summit of the Coalition for the Return of Children and the Crimean Platform, and will hold almost two dozen meetings.

