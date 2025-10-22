Zelenskyy in Sweden today: meeting with Prime Minister Kristersson planned

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on a visit to Sweden. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson welcomed the Ukrainian leader, emphasizing that a strong and capable Ukraine remains a key priority for Sweden, writes UNN with reference to the official's post on the social network "X".

Today I have the honor to welcome President Zelenskyy back to Sweden. A strong and capable Ukraine is a key priority for Sweden, and we will continue to ensure that Ukraine can resist Russian aggression. - he wrote.

As indicated, a greeting with President Zelenskyy is planned for 11:40 Kyiv time. And at 14:00 (Kyiv time) - a joint press conference with the participation of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Sweden is providing Ukraine with an additional 33.5 million euros to strengthen support during the winter period. The funds will be directed to the World Bank's Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction, and Reform Fund.