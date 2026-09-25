Volkswagen to recall nearly 4 million vehicles

Photo: Reuters

German automaker Volkswagen will recall around 4 million vehicles of four brands. This will be the largest such action since the “Dieselgate” scandal, UNN reports, citing Reuters and Handelsblatt.

Details

According to Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority, approximately 2.16 million Volkswagen vehicles and 700,000 Audi vehicles are subject to the recall.

According to Handelsblatt, the list also includes more than one million vehicles of the Czech brand Skoda, which is owned by Volkswagen, and 200,000 vehicles of the Spanish brand Seat.

Seat confirmed these figures. Skoda has not yet commented on the report.

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Earlier, Volkswagen said owners had been asked to bring their vehicles to service centers for repairs due to the risk of corrosion of a bolt in the steering system. If the problem is not rectified, it could disrupt the operation of the steering mechanism in the long term.

The company emphasized that the recall is a precautionary measure and noted that replacing the bolt would take no more than an hour.

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