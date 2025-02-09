Volgograd airport suspends flights due to drone threat

The airport in Volgograd, Russia, has introduced the "Carpet" plan due to the threat of drones. This is reported by Russian media with reference to Rosaviation, UNN reports.

Details

On Sunday, January 09, at 00:12 (Kyiv time), Russian media reported that the "Carpet" plan was introduced at Volgograd's Gumrak airport.

As a result, departure and arrival flights were delayed.

Public reports suggest that the flight delays are due to the threat of a drone attack.

Recall

Drones attacked the area of the airport in Prymorsko-Akhtarsk, from where Russia launches "chessmen" into Ukraine. The attack was confirmed by local residents and the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Central Intelligence Center, Andriy Kovalenko.

