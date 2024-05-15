Violations found in temporary accommodation centers for IDPs in Khmelnytsky region

The monitoring team in Khmelnytsky region identified problems in the temporary accommodation of IDPs, including ventilation, mold, and lack of furniture. Based on the identified problems, recommendations were sent to remedy the situation, and the monitoring is ongoing. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports .

The monitoring group in Khmelnytskyi region visited places for temporary accommodation of internally displaced persons, including the pre-school "Sonechko" in Zavaliykivske and the educational complex "Secondary school of I-III degrees - kindergarten" in Kurivske.

IDPs in these facilities are provided with furniture and household appliances, as well as free accommodation and compensation for utilities.

However, they also identified a number of problems: lack of ventilation, mold, poor sanitary and hygienic conditions, lack of furniture and the need to equip the kitchen. In this regard, we sent letters with recommendations to eliminate the shortcomings. We continue to carry out monitoring visits, - Lubinets noted.

