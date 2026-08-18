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Violated a court ban? Odrex surgeon accused of negligence reported having performed an operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1740 views

Surgeon Vitaliy Rusakov, accused of medical negligence, reported performing an operation on an 85-year-old patient at Odrex. This may constitute a violation of the court ban on practicing medicine.

Violated a court ban? Odrex surgeon accused of negligence reported having performed an operation
File photo

Surgeon and endoscopist at the Odesa private clinic Odrex  Vitalii Rusakov, who is accused of medical negligence that led to a patient's death, reported performing an operation on an 85-year-old patient. This may constitute a violation of a court ban on practicing medicine at this hospital, UNN writes.

"85 years is just a number. At the Odrex Multidisciplinary Hospital on Filatova, a minimally invasive removal of an intestinal tumor was performed. The patient recovered quickly and continues to confidently move forward with his life," Rusakov reported on Facebook.

It is noteworthy that the post was published on August 14. In the video, Rusakov and the patient are walking down a clinic corridor together. The post suggests that the man is a patient of the accused himself. And judging from the doctor's words that the "patient recovered quickly" and that the surgical intervention was minimally invasive, the operation obviously took place recently.

It is worth noting that on August 4, the Kyiv District Court of Odesa extended Rusakov's preventive measure in the form of a personal recognizance for another two months. In addition, the court also extended his suspension from the positions of head of Surgical Department No. 2, surgeon, and endoscopist at LLC "Medical House "Odrex". This means that the ban on practicing medicine at Odrex remains in effect.

Criminal liability is provided for violating a court ban. Under Article 382 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (failure to comply with a court decision), such a violation may result in a fine or an actual prison sentence. 

In addition, according to the pretrial investigation, Rusakov practiced medicine outside the medical institution and did not document the medical interventions performed.

"The pretrial investigation established that the accused, Rusakov, practices medicine and provides treatment outside the medical institution of LLC "House of Medicine," without entering the relevant information about the medical procedures performed into the patients' medical records," the prosecutor reported.

Failure by a doctor to enter data into medical documentation is a violation of Order No. 110 of the Ministry of Health dated February 14, 2012. It is the medical record that contains information about the treatment provided, interventions, prescriptions, and the patient's condition. If information about an operation is not entered into the documentation, then in the event of complications or a legal dispute, the patient is deprived of one of the key pieces of evidence that makes it possible to establish exactly what medical actions the doctor performed and whether they complied with professional standards.

Lilia Podolyak

HealthCrimes and emergencies