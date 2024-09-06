Viktor Mykyta gets a position in the OP - journalist

Viktor Mykyta, whose dismissal from the post of head of the Transcarpathian RMA was approved by the government, will be appointed deputy head of the Presidential Office for Regional Policy, Economy, Energy and Other Regional Issues. This was reported by journalist Vitaliy Glagola, according to UNN.

Glagola wrote, citing informed sources, that Mykyta's current deputy, Myroslav Biletsky, will lead the region in the near future. At first, he will be appointed acting head of the Transcarpathian RMA, and after resolving technical issues and bureaucratic procedures, Zelensky will appoint him head of the Transcarpathian RMA.

Viktor Mykyta will be appointed Deputy Head of the Presidential Office for Regional Policy, Economy, Energy and Other Regional Issues. The decree will be signed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy as soon as he returns from a business trip to Germany this Sunday, September 8. Biletskyi will be appointed acting head of the RMA on Monday, September 9 - Glagola wrote.

Also, according to the journalist, Viktor Mykyta will retain his influence in the Zakarpattia region and will be reappointed as the head of the Zakarpattia regional organization of the Servant of the People party.

On September 6, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of the head of the Transcarpathian RMA, Viktor Mykyta.

Mykyta has worked in law enforcement since 2003. In particular, he was the Deputy Head of the SBU Office in Zaporizhzhia region and held a responsible position in the central office of the Security Service of Ukraine.

From 2013 to 2014, he served in Donetsk.

In 2015-2018, he was the head of the SBU special unit for combating organized crime in Zakarpattia region.

In 2018-2021, he was the head of the SBU Zaporizhzhia Region's special unit for combating organized crime.

In 2021, he was appointed First Deputy Head of the SBU Main Directorate.

On December 10, 2021, Mykyta was appointed the Head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration.

On February 24, 2023, he became the Head of the Transcarpathian Regional Military Administration in accordance with the Presidential Decree on the establishment of military administrations