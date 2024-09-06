Viktor Mykyta gets a position in the OP - journalist

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120186 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123098 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200942 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154935 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153559 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143239 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199603 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112453 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188199 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105111 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 77574 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 49025 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 59322 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 88415 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 66736 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 200934 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199601 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188196 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214906 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202943 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 20206 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150491 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149699 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153745 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144652 views
Actual
Viktor Mykyta gets a position in the OP - journalist

Viktor Mykyta gets a position in the OP - journalist

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13917 views

The Government has approved the dismissal of Viktor Mykyta from the post of head of the Transcarpathian RMA. He will be appointed deputy head of the Presidential Office for Regional Policy, and the region will be headed by Myroslav Biletsky.

Viktor Mykyta, whose dismissal from the post of head of the Transcarpathian RMA was approved by the government, will be appointed deputy head of the Presidential Office for Regional Policy, Economy, Energy and Other Regional Issues. This was reported by journalist Vitaliy Glagola, according to UNN.

Glagola  wrote, citing informed sources, that Mykyta's current deputy, Myroslav Biletsky, will lead the region in the near future. At first, he will be appointed acting head of the Transcarpathian RMA, and after resolving technical issues and bureaucratic procedures, Zelensky will appoint him head of the Transcarpathian RMA.

Viktor Mykyta will be appointed Deputy Head of the Presidential Office for Regional Policy, Economy, Energy and Other Regional Issues. The decree will be signed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy as soon as he returns from a business trip to Germany this Sunday, September 8. Biletskyi will be appointed acting head of the RMA on Monday, September 9

- Glagola wrote.

Also, according to the journalist, Viktor Mykyta will retain his influence in the Zakarpattia region and will be reappointed as the head of the Zakarpattia regional organization of the Servant of the People party.

Corruption schemes and Hungarian ties: the political scientist told about the head of Transcarpathia, who can be appointed to the Office of the President04.06.24, 19:58 • 28058 views

AddendumAddendum

On September 6, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of the head of the Transcarpathian RMA, Viktor Mykyta.

Add

Mykyta has worked in law enforcement since 2003. In particular, he was the Deputy Head of the SBU Office in Zaporizhzhia region and held a responsible position in the central office of the Security Service of Ukraine.

From 2013 to 2014, he served in Donetsk.

In 2015-2018, he was the head of the SBU special unit for combating organized crime in Zakarpattia region.

In 2018-2021, he was the head of the SBU Zaporizhzhia Region's special unit for combating organized crime.

In 2021, he was appointed First Deputy Head of the SBU Main Directorate.

On December 10, 2021, Mykyta was appointed the Head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration.

On February 24, 2023, he became the Head of the Transcarpathian Regional Military Administration in accordance with the Presidential Decree on the establishment of military administrations

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics

Contact us about advertising