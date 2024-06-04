ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 62639 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137928 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143076 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236292 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170929 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163249 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147642 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218336 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112921 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204965 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 60951 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108443 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 42807 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104117 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 37746 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236292 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218336 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204965 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231093 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218338 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 8574 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104117 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108443 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158001 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156803 views
Corruption schemes and Hungarian ties: the political scientist told about the head of Transcarpathia, who can be appointed to the Office of the President

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28059 views

The expert also recalled Mikita's scandalous statement a week before the start of a full-scale Russian invasion. Then, at the celebration of Unity Day, the head of Transcarpathia said that "the population of Russia is our brothers.

The head of the Transcarpathian RMA Viktor Mikita has close ties with pro-Putin Hungary and appears in a number of corruption schemes at customs, which is a serious obstacle to his appointment as deputy head of the Office of President Zelensky. Political analyst Alexey Kurpas writes about this, analyzing the possible personnel appointment of Viktor Mikita, reports UNN.

"Is it normal for a person who is actually dependent on pro-Putin Hungary to work in an important position in the op during the war? The answer is obvious - no," says Alexey Kurpas.

He adds that according to media reports, many members of Mikita's family received Hungarian passports. These are, in particular, the current wife Victoria, daughter Anastasia, his wife's brother Alexander Benedik and ex – wife Lyudmila. And Mikita himself has an order from the anti-Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjarto.

"Then this Putin fan publicly praised the head of the Transcarpathian RMA for working with local Hungarians. Moreover, Hungary is actively developing a business (warehouses), which, according to media reports, is formally owned by front persons, but in reality – Mikita and a well - known smuggler, who was sanctioned by the national security and Defense Council, Valery Peresolyak," Kurpas says.

The expert also recalled Nikita's scandalous statement a week before the start of a full-scale Russian invasion. Then, at the celebration of Unity Day, the head of Transcarpathia said that "the population of Russia is our brothers.

"The question arises – is it necessary to have a person with such a negative train on Bankovaya street? Because it is unlikely that Russian citizens, smugglers and the Hungarian lobby from Mikita's inner circle will help him make the right pro-Ukrainian decisions as deputy head of the Office. And I would like to know if he still considers the Russians our brothers?...",- notes Kurpas.

"We will not change our mind about the new potential spivrobitnik of the Office of President Zelensky. For the information of the magazine-rozsliduvachiv, radnik Mikiti, such a sobi Pavlo Igorovich Kotik, I have a Russian passport, a Russian individual tax number. The purpose of the reformation of the Russian reforms. Before the large-scale invasion, the Cat did not take his own special calls in the Russian Federation: he took a photo on the chervoniy square, and in the afternoon the people of Yogo at the social guards were spivrobitniki of the group company "Russian Guard","pish Kurpas.

He adds that according to information from various sources, Viktor Mikita worked in various positions in the SBU for almost 20 years and was distinguished by an active "fight" against smuggling schemes at customs.

"Because of this, he received the nickname "Mikita – busy" among his colleagues. And we are not talking about jewelry, but about minibuses, from which the cache was collected daily. In addition, local media wrote that Nikita was also engaged in smuggling cigarettes to the EU and importing Gray Apple equipment to Ukraine, "the political scientist notes, adding that earlier Mikita was called" Looking "for the entire Transcarpathian Customs, local journalists write. 

Recall that on June 3, people's deputy from the Golos party Yaroslav Zheleznyak in his Telegram announced that the chairman of the Transcarpathian RMA Viktor Mikita will become deputy head of the presidential office.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
telegramTelegram
hungaryHungary
yaroslav-zhelezniakYaroslav Zheleznyak
apple-incApple Inc.

Contact us about advertising