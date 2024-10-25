Victory plan: Kiper tells how he will implement Zelensky's idea at the local level
Kyiv • UNN
Deputies of the Odesa City Council unanimously supported Zelensky's Victory Plan. Oleh Kiper, Head of RMA, spoke about the implementation of the plan and the liquidation of the MSEC.
Today, on October 25, the deputies of the Odesa City Council collectively and unanimously supported the Victory Plan initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, told how he plans to implement the president's intentions at the local level, UNN reports.
Details
He reminded that over the past year and a half, Odesa has become the epicenter of meetings of international delegations.
"We have become a hub for the international community. We constantly communicate with our international partners about the shelling of our port infrastructure, about Russia's attempts to knock us out of the logistics hub in order to undermine us economically. Having a clear plan and steps provided by our president, we will communicate them to our partners, sister cities. One president cannot run and talk for everyone. We, as his representatives in the government, will convey our problems to our partners. We have to show that this war is not a picture, it is real and very scary," he said.
Kiper also commented on the president's intention to liquidate the MSEC.
"Before the photos from Khmelnytsky, which went around the world, we already had a planned change of leadership and an intention to work out all 17 commissions that are currently working in Odesa. Not only Odesa region, but the whole country is working on this now. If such cases have occurred, they must be eliminated. That is why I fully support this initiative," he said.
As a reminder, on October 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan to MPs - a list of needs and steps to strengthen the state's position.
The Victory Plan consists of five points - geopolitical, two military, economic, and security - and three secret annexes:
- Invitation of Ukraine to NATO.
- Defense. It refers to the irreversible strengthening of Ukraine's defense against the aggressor.
- Deterrence. Ukraine proposes to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on its territory, which will be sufficient to protect the country from any military threat from Russia.
- Strategic economic potential. Ukraine offers its strategic partners to conclude a special agreement on joint protection of the country's critical resources, joint investment and use of the relevant economic potential.
- Security. It is designed for the post-war period and provides for the replacement of certain military contingents of the US Armed Forces stationed in Europe with Ukrainian units that have gained real experience in modern warfare, the use of Western weapons, and interaction with NATO troops, if the partners agree.