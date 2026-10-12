Veres academy graduate Oleksandr Petrovskyi has died at the age of 18

At the age of 18, Oleksandr Petrovskyi, a graduate of the Rivne football club Veres, died. The cause of death is currently unknown; however, it is claimed online that the footballer died in a road accident in the United States. The Veres academy reports this, according to UNN.

Details

Eternal memory to Oleksandr Petrovskyi. Oleksandr was a graduate of the academy of the people's club Veres. Our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones - the statement reads.

The cause of the player's death was not specified; however, it is claimed online that the footballer died in a road accident in the United States after crashing his motorcycle. A fundraiser has been launched in the Rivne region to bring Oleksandr's body back to Ukraine and arrange his burial. To this end, the family needs to raise 35,000 dollars.

We remind you

In Lviv, at the age of 110, the oldest resident of Ukraine, former UPA liaison officer Olena Rybalko, died.